Runway Style Tips From Right Out Of Your Closet!

If you have patches of gray in your hair, consider using a semipermanent dye. The gray will appear to be the same color as the rest of your hair and will last about two months. While you can't really lighten your hair with this tactic, you can choose to darken your locks if you want.

If you like a shirt or skirt think about getting it in more than one color. Because clothes come in so many varying cuts and styles, you're likely find it difficult to find clothes that fit well for your body type. When you do just get more than one so that you can feel great more often.

Add a belt to your outfit if you want to add a little color or an accent piece. Belts come in every shape, size and color, creating an endless string of possibilities. Add a bright fluorescent belt to a pair of skinny jeans for a simple way to take advantage of a trend, or finish off a sophisticated look with a black patent belt.

You should wear white any time of year, Labor Day or otherwise! You can do what you want, when you want, if it looks good. If white is your color, don't be afraid to wear it when you wish. No one is going to say anything to you about it.

If you're heavy and wish to look slimmer, try wearing a dark or black colored blouse over a dark skirt. Colors that are dark camouflage your body size and de-emphasize unsightly bulges. Seek out apparel with elastic bands so that you will feel good in what you are wearing.

When you dry your hair, you should just pat or blot it dry with a towel instead of rubbing your hair with a towel. Rubbing tangles and breaks your hair and can even lead to loss of hair. When you are blow-drying your hair, use a low setting and move the blow dryer constantly so that you don't fry one section of hair. Don't hold the blow dryer too close as this can cause harm to your hair and even burn you.

The bra you wear can have a major effect on your look. A stretched out bra that rides up your back is going to do nothing for your chest. On the other hand, push up bras can make your breasts look fake. Try to stick with a bra that has undwire and a little padding.

One of the key things that you need to be more fashionable is to get fit. Being fit will help you feel confident and look great. If you are carrying an extra bit of weight then you should start an easy diet and begin doing a bit of exercise on a daily basis.

When considering fashion for yourself, be sure to take into consideration what type of cuts look best on your body type. This is important because there are vastly different body types, and certain cuts look better on some than others. Find something that accentuates your best features and makes you feel comfortable.

Give your friends-free reign to tell you what they think of what you're wearing. Let's be honest. Women are often not truthful with each other when it comes to fashion. However, if you want the cold, hard, truth about how you look, you are going to have to develop a thick skin. Just make sure that the friends you are getting opinions from are people you can trust.

Clean out your closet on a regular basis. The old saying "out with the old, in with the new" was never more applicable than in the world of fashion. Twice a year, go through your closet and donate those items that you haven't worn in a while. That way, you have room for more fabulous finds, and someone else is benefiting from your unneeded items.

When you get a haircut, keep your face shape in mind. Certain face shapes look better with certain hairstyles. Oval faces look great with nearly any hairstyle, while round faces do better with hairstyles that have height. Pear faces look better with round cuts and triangular faces look better with short cuts. Square faces look great with all kinds of cuts, except those that are flat on top.

Do not follow trends just because they are popular. What looks fabulous on the 6' tall, rail-thin fashion model may not translate as well on you. Develop your own style and avoid falling for supposedly hot trends presented in fashion magazines that expire quicker than a gallon of milk. Trust your instincts. Following your instincts will pay off in the long run.

Learn how to properly care for your clothes. If you have garments or outfits you look great in, you want to keep looking great in them. Find out what special care instructions they have for washing, drying or dry cleaning. Also, learn what you have that will get warped from hanging, and find room in your dresser for them instead.

One fashion tip to take into consideration is that it is a good idea to combine prints in a tasteful fashion. This can be done well if you keep the colors the same, or if you have one dominant print that is accentuated by another smaller one. This is a great way to look bold without going overboard.

Stay away from crew necks and boat necks if you're buxom. Go for v-neck tops instead. When you don't wear v-necks, you look plump, boxy and wide up top; a v-neck blouse will accentuate your body and help you look good. Use trial and error to find the combination that suits you best.

Lace is possible to wear without looking in your lingerie. It is just a matter of what kid of lace apparel you are wearing. If you want to wear a lace dress, be sure your bra is not too noticeable. When wearing a lace skirt, be sure your undergarments are not so visible.

One fashion tip that you will not want to ignore is the fact that your outerwear should be something, you love. In contrast to something that you simply need to wear. This is important because you wear it so often, and so many people are going to see you in it - you might as well make it count.

