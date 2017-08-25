Style Tips You Can Apply Right This Minute

Do you think fashion is not for you? Do you long to dress better and have people acknowledge your fashion prowess? If this dream has been tickling your mind for awhile but never quite taken, then it's time to move forward.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

Wear light colors when you go out on a sunny summer day. Light colors reflect the sunlight and will keep you cooler. Dark colors tend to retain heat and can make you hot. Clothing in white is the most ideal for a warm day in the summer because it reflects light the best.

Do not use sponges to apply your liquid and cream based foundations and blushes. You will lose product in the sponge every time you do. Additionally, the sponge becomes a breeding ground for germs. Instead, use clean fingertips for application, switching fingers or cleaning them between different products or colors.

Buy clothes that do not lose their flair. It is nearly impossible to keep up with current trends unless you have an unlimited amount of money to work with. To ensure that you look great no matter what the trends are you should just focus on buying clothes that can weather any fashion storm.

One easy fashion tip is to just be more confident. No matter how good your clothes look, you will not truly look fashionable unless you wear your clothes with confidence. You need to carry yourself with the utmost confidence. This is one simple way that you can take your fashion to the next level.

Never leave home without lotion! When you're out and about, your hands can suffer the effects of a drying world. Regular hand-washing alone can wreak havoc on both your hands and your cuticles. Your best defense is to always carry a small bottle of lotion in your handbag. That way, you can always put your best hand forward.

Wedge heels are popular for boots and sandals. This can make you appear taller and slimmer, which is why many women love wearing them. When purchasing wedged heels, however, it is important you do not them too thick, as you may not even be able to walk in them!

Find the right balance between fashionable and comfortable. Pain doesn't have to equal beauty. Just because a pair of shoes or a lacy dress are aesthetically pleasing doesn't mean you should wear them. Don't just check to see if something fits. Before you spend any money, try to determine whether you will be able to wear what you are buying for extended periods of time.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Instead of going with the norm, play with your wardrobe. Try pairing a stiff skirt with a soft and flowing top. Combine dress shoes with your favorite casual pair of jeans. Often the most unusual pairings can turn out to be the most stylish choice.

If you have "problem" hair, you may be washing it too much. It's not always a good idea to wash your hair daily. When you do this, you strip natural oils and end up with a chemical buildup on your hair. If you must wash your hair daily, use gentle, natural shampoo and conditioner and don't scrub your hair. Just stroke the product through it and let it rinse out gently under warm, running water. Allow your hair to air dry rather than blow-drying.

A color consultant can help you figure out what looks good on you. Skin, eye and hair color cause certain colors to look great or not so great on anyone. You will always want to wear the colors that make you look as flattering as possible.

The most popular colors nowadays for clothing are pastel colors. More specifically, mint green has been making a huge comeback this season. So, if you are into keeping up with the latest styles, purchase a nice mint green dress, pair of heels, purse and use green makeup and nail polish.

One fashion tip to consider is to have at least one item that is leopard print. While this may seem odd, this design has been popular throughout the ages and could be just the thing to add some spice to your outfit. Sometimes just a belt or purse could do the trick.

If you have problems with very small flakes of dandruff, you may be experiencing dry scalp. If this is the case, you could just change shampoos and use a shampoo and conditioner that are more hydrating. Larger flakes of dandruff indicate Seborrheic Dermatitis caused by scalp irritation. In this case, use a medicated dandruff shampoo containing selenium sulfide, salicylic acid, pyrithione zinc or an antifungal agent.

Accessorize to draw attention to the things you want attention on. This works to take focus away from trouble areas, like a large bottom or shoulders. It also can be used to draw attention to certain things like your eyes or legs. Use accessories to make the most of your outfit.

You can tell your friend about the latest that you learned about fashion so that they know you are really trying to help out their image. It's a good thing to assist a friend with their fashion so that they are looking as good as possible when they go out with you.

Fashion has eluded you. Hopefully, you've learned that it's more about personal taste and what you can learn and gain from others as you express yourself. Keep the things you've learned in mind as you work to improve your wardrobe.