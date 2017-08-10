Style: This Post Has What You Had To Know Now

Are you in need of increasing your fashion IQ? Well then you arrived in the right place, because the advice in the article below offers you a wealth of information to help you improve upon your sense of fashion.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

If you have patches of gray in your hair, consider using a semipermanent dye. The gray will appear to be the same color as the rest of your hair and will last about two months. While you can't really lighten your hair with this tactic, you can choose to darken your locks if you want.

Black is a good basic color to wear with other colors, but do not concentrate on wearing black all the time. While wearing black on the bottom half of your body can be somewhat slimming, make sure you jazz your style up by adding something colorful on your upper body.

The color of your skin should determine what color clothing you should wear. If you are very pale, avoid colors that will make you appear paler, like beiges, yellows and whites. On the other hand, if you have darker skin, lighter colors, like light blues, pinks and yellows will compliment your skin.

Dress for your body type. Take the time to understand your shape, and how to use clothes to enhance your natural assets. Women who know how to work with their body, instead of hiding it, are the ones people notice when they walk into a room. Be proud of your shape, and work with it to boost your fashion esteem.

Invest in the basics. Every wardrobe should have a few key pieces. The little black dress is a classic for good reason. A well-fitted white blouse is versatile and flattering. A tailored suit is perfect for serious business. These items are ones you shouldn't be afraid to spend a little extra on, as they are timeless classics that last beyond the changing fashion trends.

If you have old apparel that you don't like anymore, donate them. You will clear up space in your closet and help people that are less fortunate as well.

If you are a mother, fashion is probably the last thing on your mind, But know that it is possible to look good and practical at the same time. Whether taking the kids to the park, sporting events or any other event, spruce up your look with a nice T-Shirt, knee-length skirt and a pair of flat sandals!

Many men do not understand how long a tie should be. Many wear ones that sit too high or too short. Too avoid this horrible fashion mix up, you should try to make sure that the tip of your tie comes to your belt line. This is the best way to avoid ruining your look.

Add some fun to your wardrobe by wearing pieces with some interesting prints and patterns. You could wear geometric patterned shirts or striped patterned skirts. You could even wear animal print heels or polka-dotted dresses. Whether you desire a classy or an edgy look, you can find a print or pattern to fit your style.

You are going to want to increase your wardrobe for every occasion possible. This means you are going to want to get workout clothes, formal attire, business casual attire, and many other types of clothing so that you can be ready for any type of occasion that arises for you in the future.

When purchasing jeans, go for timeless looks. For example, classic straight leg or boot cut jeans never go out of style. Opt for either of these styles in either a dark denim or slightly faded to remain in style throughout the years. By opting for these styles, you will always be in style no matter the current fashion.

Now that you have the basics in your mind, you can really step out and become a fashion forward person. Take the tips given in this article and use them to assemble looks for yourself that look great and make you feel good. Now that you have the fundamentals, the sky is the limit!