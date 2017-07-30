What You Need To Know When It Comes To Style

What is fashion? Simply put, it's the clothes you wear. Everything, from the shirt on your back and the shoes on your feet counts as fashion. What makes good fashion? Proper clothing choices for each situation makes good fashion. The following article features a wide variety of tips that can help you make fashionable clothing choices.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

When choosing accessories, stick to one large, statement piece. Dangling earrings, a big necklace, and a chunky bracelet give the eyes nowhere to rest. If you want the focus to be on your necklace, wear studs in your ears. If you don eye-catching earrings, skip the necklace altogether to avoid looking too "busy."

Buy clothes that do not lose their flair. It is nearly impossible to keep up with current trends unless you have an unlimited amount of money to work with. To ensure that you look great no matter what the trends are you should just focus on buying clothes that can weather any fashion storm.

Choose your fashion shopping friends wisely. Your friends can make hunting for the newest fashions fun and exciting. But if you bring a friend with a competitive shopping streak, she may tempt you into buying clothes that either don't fit you well or are outside of your budget. Make your decisions on your own time with your needs in mind.

If you are used to dressing down but you would like to spruce up your style, try buying some sparkly accessories. These will make your outfit look brighter and you will not have to change your entire style. You can make a plain outfit fit for any occasion by changing the style of accessories.

If you have thick or very curly hair, using a gel product will help you to create the style you desire. Work the product into towel-dried hair and then style it as you want. You can allow it to dry naturally, or use a hair drier. This is especially helpful in humid weather.

When selecting a dress, choose one that has a vertical (rather than horizontal) pattern. This makes you appear longer rather than wider, giving the illusion that you are slimmer than you really are. Also, seek out a piece that has an empire waist, as it makes it seem like you have a smaller waistline.

You can't go wrong with a pair of shades. If you have had a rough, sleepless night, or you just don't feel like putting on makeup, shades can be your best friend. By wearing them, you can hide your puffy eyes, and they always add some style for any event.

Keep a few pairs of classic shoes in traditional colors on hand. Having fun with the varying styles that shoes come in is recommended, but is always nice to have a pair of shoes that can go with almost any dress or pantsuit. Do not avoid changing trends, yet keep classic accessories in your wardrobe as well.

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

Consider hiring a fashion consultant to shop with you from time to time. She can teach you about current fashion trends. A personal shopper is experienced in keeping up with trends, and understanding how to coordinate them with the needs of their clients.

A good fashion tip that applies to everyone is not to get lazy and wear your athletic shoes when you're not actually doing any athletic activities. Athletic shoes are obviously great for the gym, but you should hang them up afterwards and put on a pair of more casual shoes.

Visit consignment stores for great value on formal wear. Women usually only wear formal gowns once or twice for those special occasions before they do not want to wear it anymore. You can find gowns that are almost brand new at a fraction of the price of a new gown.

Wine colors, such as deep purples and dark reds, have been in fashion all year and are expected to be in fashion for the fall and winter as well. Burgundy coats, mahogany dresses and plum skirts are all some great choices. Just make sure to get wine-colored accessories as well.

Many people get caught up when they are older trying to keep up with fashion trends of the younger crowd. There is no sense in this because there is plenty of fashion and glamour available in the grown-up world. You can look your best, and you can show off what you've got.

Getting the most out of your wardrobe isn't always an easy task. While a variety of outfits can be built, great looks aren't necessarily the outcome. Get more for your fashion dollar by following the great advice in this article every time you buy something new.