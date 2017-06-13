Make Your Good Friends Jealous With These Fashion Tips!

Are you one of those people who have no idea what to wear? Do you find it difficult to plan your clothing choices for the following week or even day? Do you have a tough time mixing and matching colors? If so, then you will benefit greatly from the advice in the following fashion article.

When choosing accessories, stick to one large, statement piece. Dangling earrings, a big necklace, and a chunky bracelet give the eyes nowhere to rest. If you want the focus to be on your necklace, wear studs in your ears. If you don eye-catching earrings, skip the necklace altogether to avoid looking too "busy."

It is not very easy to wear plaid, particularly when you are looking to adopt a look that is softer than you normally have. If you must wear plaid, make sure that you pair it with something that is feminine like skinny jeans or a bag that has ruffles on it.

A simple black blazer is a fantastic addition to any wardrobe. You can use it to dress up almost any outfit. Then, you can remove it if you change to a more casual venue. The color will also match virtually anything in your closet, from jeans to business casual blouses and slacks.

Have yourself professionally fitted for a bra. An ill-fitting brassiere is not only unflattering, but it affects how your clothing fits. Once you know your true size, buy a few bras in different styles and cuts. A plunge or demi-cup bra, a strapless bra, and a convertible bra give you versatile options.

Add some fun to your wardrobe by wearing pieces with some interesting prints and patterns. You could wear geometric patterned shirts or striped patterned skirts. You could even wear animal print heels or polka-dotted dresses. Whether you desire a classy or an edgy look, you can find a print or pattern to fit your style.

If you have a lighter skin tone and you are looking to dye your hair a darker shade, consider dying it a dark shade of brown instead of opting for jet black. Choosing a brown tone is much more flattering since it will not make you look too washed out.

Choose your fashion shopping friends wisely. Your friends can make hunting for the newest fashions fun and exciting. But if you bring a friend with a competitive shopping streak, she may tempt you into buying clothes that either don't fit you well or are outside of your budget. Make your decisions on your own time with your needs in mind.

During the summer, you should avoid wearing excess makeup. In the summer, it can get very hot. Therefore, it is not good to wear heavy makeups. A lighter makeup style for the summer will ideally complement your fun summer style, keeping your skin healthy, and you will looking perfectly fashionable.

If you are going to a evening formal event, then a black suit is a wonderful choice. However, an event in the afternoon or mid-day calls for more pleasant colors. People wearing black during the day are usually undertakers, priests, secret agents or funeral attendees. If you are not aiming at this persona then you should avoid black suits in the daytime.

A good tip if you're trying to improve your fashion sense is to take it easy on the logo designs if you're keen on certain brands. It looks silly when you're always wearing a shirt with a big fat logo on the front. Subtlety is the key here so you might want to tone it down sometimes.

Stand out by embracing your unique features. Some may see high cheekbones or birth marks as flaws, but highlighting what makes you the person you are will set you apart. People will remember you for that "flaw" and may even find you more attractive because of it. That cute little mole or dimples may be your selling point.

Be confident. It doesn't matter how you dress if you don't feel that you look good. Work on your self-esteem. Don't just follow trends. Buy clothing that you feel looks flattering. Trust your own opinion before listening to anyone else. If you feel good about yourself, your confidence should shine through.

An ancient wardrobe isn't exactly something to be proud of, but you don't have to be ashamed either. You can easily change the state of your wardrobe and update it with new clothing when you put the fashion tips from this article to use. They'll have you looking like royalty.