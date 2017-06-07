Style Do's And Do N'ts For The Typical Person

Fashion trends change constantly, so how do you keep up? In truth, you can't. Fashion should combine the latest fashions with items that speak to you. Keep on reading this article, and you'll be able to develop your own sense of style.

When choosing accessories, stick to one large, statement piece. Dangling earrings, a big necklace, and a chunky bracelet give the eyes nowhere to rest. If you want the focus to be on your necklace, wear studs in your ears. If you don eye-catching earrings, skip the necklace altogether to avoid looking too "busy."

Only buy clothes that are flattering to your figure. Do not think that you must have every fashion trend that is available, even if it does not look good on you. No matter how trendy an item is, if it is not flattering to your figure, don't consider buying it.

If you notice your nail polish is becoming too thick, do not despair. Try adding a few drops of acetone based polish remover into the bottle. Shake, and check the consistency. Continue to do this until it is useable again. You will extend the use of your polish, and save money in the process.

A good fashion tip is to select your clothing for the day based on color. You don't want to step outside with your shirt and shorts clashing because they're complimentary colors. Experiment with different color combinations and see which colors you like and which color combinations you don't like so much.

Sunglasses are a great accessory to add to your outfit in the summertime. But, the kind of sunglasses you make can really make or break your look. If you have a round or large face, larger sunglasses are the way to go. On the other hand, if you have a small face, go with smaller sunglasses.

How to apply your makeup depends on where you are going. For example, if you are going for an interview, keep your makeup looking natural and highlight your best feature. For instance, if you have beautiful eyes, wear a soft color that enhances the color of your eyes. If your best feature is your cheekbones, add a little color to the apple of your cheeks.

Take advantage of the summer fashion season. The summer is the most open season when it comes to fashion. There are very few colors that are frowned upon, and the style options are usually endless. Wear the craziest colors and funkiest styles that you can think of while you can. When it comes to smear fashion, anything is possible.

One way to make sure that you look great is to find a specific cut or brand that fits you well and buy multiples of it. This is important because you will not always find that perfect outfit, especially if you are shopping at the last minute. Buy more than one of the same color even, just in case it gets damaged somehow.

Have yourself professionally fitted for a bra. An ill-fitting brassiere is not only unflattering, but it affects how your clothing fits. Once you know your true size, buy a few bras in different styles and cuts. A plunge or demi-cup bra, a strapless bra, and a convertible bra give you versatile options.

Do not hesitate to experiment with new things even if this goes against current fashion trends. Trying something on is the best way to see if it works for you. Mix and match a variety of colors, fabrics and styles, even when the "rules" suggest not to. You can change your look in unique ways with different pieces that look great.

Give your friends-free reign to tell you what they think of what you're wearing. Let's be honest. Women are often not truthful with each other when it comes to fashion. However, if you want the cold, hard, truth about how you look, you are going to have to develop a thick skin. Just make sure that the friends you are getting opinions from are people you can trust.

You can create the illusion of fuller lips without resorting to cosmetic surgery. A shiny gloss over light colored lipstick can be the perfect answer. Your lips seem fuller as light reflects off the shiny finish. Dark lipstick only makes lips seem smaller.

A bulging tummy can make your fashion experience a horrible nightmare. If you fall into this category, you need to make sure that you do something to fix your problem, as wearing the right clothes will not fix the problem in the long run. Try a combination of a healthy diet and a good exercise routine.

Although it may have been popular years ago, wearing clothing that does not match is not in style anymore. Whether you are wearing jeans and a top, a suit, or a skirt and shirt, be sure the top and bottom match. The same goes for the accessories you choose to wear.

These tips will change your style for the better. This lets you be the center of attention in any room. You will stand out and be bold, something others will be immediately attracted towards before you even open your mouth to speak. Use the advice you have just read to develop a great fashion sense.